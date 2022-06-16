DIARY-Top Economic Events to August 23

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JUNE 16 MILAN, Italy - Participation by ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos at the International Conference "Young Factor, a dialogue between young people, economy and finance" organised by Osservatorio Giovani-Editori – 0830 GMT. LUXEMBOURG - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB, Member of the Executive Board, Fabio Panetta in Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg. BRUSSELS – Speech by ECB board member Fabio Panetta followed by a Q&A at the European Payments Council's 20th anniversary event in Brussels, Belgium - 0750 GMT LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers meet on ERM2, digital euro, fiscal rules reform, banking union – 1300 GMT. BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report 2022 - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 17) FRIDAY, JUNE 17 LIMERICK, Ireland - Bank of England rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro speaks a day after an expected BoE rate hike - 0830 GMT

LIMERICK, Ireland - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks a day after an expected BoE rate hike - 1430 GMT BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers meet in Luxembourg to discuss various topics, including whether to approve recovery fund money being allocated to Poland after funds were held up over rule of law issues - 0830 GMT. LUXEMBOURG - Participation by ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos in ECOFIN meeting in Luxembourg. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives welcome remarks before the Inaugural Conference on the International Roles of the U.S. Dollar, in Washington - 1245 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT. SATURDAY, JUNE 18 DALLAS, United States - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "Monetary Policy Since the Pandemic" before the Society for Computational Economics 28th Annual Conference: "Computing in Economics and Finance," in Dallas. - 2040 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 20 ** FRANKFURT - ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks speaks - 1245 GMT

LONDON - Catherine L Mann, External member of the Monetary Policy Committee at Bank of England delivers speech at MNI Market News "Monetary Policy in the Global Context" – 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - Introductory statement by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium - 1300 GMT FANO,Italy - Participation by ECB board member Fabio Panetta in on-stage interview with Federico Fubini at Passaggi Festival della Saggistica in Fano, Italy - 1700 GMT LONDON - Speech by ECB chief economist Philip Lane at Society of Professional Economists' (SPE) 2022 Annual Dinner in London, UK - 1930 GMT SANTANDER, Spain - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino speak at summer course on Sustainability and digitalization – 0830 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 21 ** RICHMOND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Risk Management Association in Richmond, Va. - 1930 GMT FRANKFURT - ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria speaks - 0615 GMT BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at the Day of Industry organized by the German Federation of Industry (BDI) followed by a panel talk with guests including Bundesbank executive board member Sabine Mauderer. - 1030 GMT HELSINKI - ECB policymaker and Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn will hold a news conference in Helsinki to comment on Finland's economic outlook and the European Central Bank's rate policy. - 0800 GMT AMSTERDAM - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Cecilia Skingsley will participate in a conversation on digital currencies during the 6th Annual Macroprudential Conference, jointly organised by De Nederlandsche Bank, Sveriges Riksbank and Deutsche Bundesbank – 1000 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June – 1230 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 FRANKFURT - Opening keynote speech on "Tackling the climate and environmental crises – the roles of banks and supervisors" followed by a Q&A session by Elderson at 10th Annual Conference on Bank Steering & Bank Management (Gesamtbanksteuerung) of Frankfurt School of Finance & Management in Frankfurt, Germany - 0735 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker (in Philadelphia) and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin (virtual from Richmond) participate in macroeconomic outlook discussion before the Macroeconomic Policy to Foster Equality: Symposium with the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum. - 1730 GMT TORONTO, Canada - Fireside chat by Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, on "Growth and Risk – The future of the Canadian economy" – 1440 GMT. SANTANDER, Spain - European Central Bank's vice-president, Luis de Guindos, to deliver speech at economy summer course on sustainability and digitalization – 0700 GMT CEDAR RAPIDS, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Corridor Business Journal Mid-Year Economic Review, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa – 1650 GMT. VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds non-monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Frankfurt BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, JUNE 23 BRUSSELS - Opening speech by ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria at SRB and ECB Joint Conference – "The test of time: Banking Union a decade on" in Brussels, Belgium - 1230 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the Executive Board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0830 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, JUNE 24 FRANKFURT - Fireside chat by ECB bank supervisor Edouard Fernandez-Bollo at the AFME/OMFIF 2nd Annual European Financial Integration Conference in Frankfurt, Germany - 1010 GMT ZURICH - Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, participates in a panel at the UBS Panel discussion Global Monetary Policy Challenges – 1130 GMT SANTANDER, Spain - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos in charge of the closing session for Santander economy summer course on sustainability and digitalization - 1030 GMT BERGEN, Norway – Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for the regional network West in Bergen – 0800 GMT. SUNDAY, JUNE 26 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 16-17 policy meeting - 2350 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 27 LISBON - Governor of the Swedish National Bank Stefan Ingves will participate in the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking (to June 29) TUESDAY, JUNE 28 LISBON - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Cecilia Skingsley will participate in a panel discussion at the ECB Forum on Central Banking on digital currencies and the digital euro project – 1100 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues annual benchmark revisions and new seasonal factors to its industrial production and capacity use data from 1972 through latest release period. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29 SINTRA, Portugal - Chair of Federal Reserve of U.S Jay Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and BIS General Manager Augustin Carstens speak at the ECB Forum on Central Banking - 1230 GMT SINTRA, PORTUGAL - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in "Panel 2: The role of inflation expectations in monetary policymaking" before the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking, in Sintra, Portugal. - 1030 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT. THURSDAY, JUNE 30 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 5 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report July 2022 – 0930 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 14-15, 2022. - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

MONDAY, JULY 11 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion on 29 June 2022 will be published - 0730 GMT TUESDAY, JULY 12 BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will set the irrevocable exchange rate at which Croatia will convert its kuna currency into euros when it adopts the singe currency on Jan 1, 2023. WEDNESDAY, JULY 13 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1800 GMT

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review – 0200 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 21)

THURSDAY, JULY 21 BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt MONDAY, JULY 25

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 16 and 17 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JULY 26 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July. - 1230 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 27)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JULY 28

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 20-21 policy meeting - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 4 LONDON – Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy Report – 1100 GMT. LONDON – Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision – 1100 GMT. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17 WELLINGTON – Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference – 0200 GMT. THURSDAY, AUGUST 18 OSLO – Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for August. - 1230 GMT

