PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- THG pursuers set to give up their chase of ecommerce group https://on.ft.com/3Qra97t - Travel rebound pushes WHSmith quarterly sales to pre-pandemic level https://on.ft.com/39xrXNl

- Whitbread beats forecasts but faces darkening UK economic outlook https://on.ft.com/3tD8iCD - HSBC dismisses trader over personal messages to client https://on.ft.com/3mRIZJh

Overview - A consortium of investors led by Belerion Capital and including King Street Capital will drop their 2.1 billion pound ($2.56 billion) pursuit of British e-commerce group THG plc .

- British retailer WH Smith on Wednesday forecast its annual performance would be at the higher end of analysts' expectations as more people travel to work and tourists return. - Premier Inn owner Whitbread on Wednesday said its revenue rose above pre-pandemic levels as hotel stays in Germany and UK rose as pandemic-led curbs eased.

- London-headquartered lender HSBC on Wednesday fired a UK based trader after an investigation into use of inappropriate messaging applications with clients. ($1 = 0.8212 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)