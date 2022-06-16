PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 16
- THG pursuers set to give up their chase of ecommerce group https://on.ft.com/3Qra97t - Travel rebound pushes WHSmith quarterly sales to pre-pandemic level https://on.ft.com/39xrXNl
- Whitbread beats forecasts but faces darkening UK economic outlook https://on.ft.com/3tD8iCD - HSBC dismisses trader over personal messages to client https://on.ft.com/3mRIZJh
Overview - A consortium of investors led by Belerion Capital and including King Street Capital will drop their 2.1 billion pound ($2.56 billion) pursuit of British e-commerce group THG plc .
- British retailer WH Smith on Wednesday forecast its annual performance would be at the higher end of analysts' expectations as more people travel to work and tourists return. - Premier Inn owner Whitbread on Wednesday said its revenue rose above pre-pandemic levels as hotel stays in Germany and UK rose as pandemic-led curbs eased.
- London-headquartered lender HSBC on Wednesday fired a UK based trader after an investigation into use of inappropriate messaging applications with clients. ($1 = 0.8212 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
