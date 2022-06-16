Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 16

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 06:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 06:32 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- THG pursuers set to give up their chase of ecommerce group https://on.ft.com/3Qra97t - Travel rebound pushes WHSmith quarterly sales to pre-pandemic level https://on.ft.com/39xrXNl

- Whitbread beats forecasts but faces darkening UK economic outlook https://on.ft.com/3tD8iCD - HSBC dismisses trader over personal messages to client https://on.ft.com/3mRIZJh

Overview - A consortium of investors led by Belerion Capital and including King Street Capital will drop their 2.1 billion pound ($2.56 billion) pursuit of British e-commerce group THG plc .

- British retailer WH Smith on Wednesday forecast its annual performance would be at the higher end of analysts' expectations as more people travel to work and tourists return. - Premier Inn owner Whitbread on Wednesday said its revenue rose above pre-pandemic levels as hotel stays in Germany and UK rose as pandemic-led curbs eased.

- London-headquartered lender HSBC on Wednesday fired a UK based trader after an investigation into use of inappropriate messaging applications with clients. ($1 = 0.8212 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022