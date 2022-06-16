Ecom Express named among India's Top 6 Best Workplaces in Transportation & Logistics 2022

GURUGRAM, India, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecom Express Limited, one of India's leading technology enabled end-to-end logistics solutions providers to the e-commerce industry, has been featured as 'One of the Best Workplaces in Transportation & Logistics' by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This recognition is based on rigorous assessment and is an acknowledgement of the company's High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™. Great Place to Work® Certification is recognised world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognising Great Workplace Cultures.

Being featured among India's Top 6 Best Workplaces in Transportation & Logistics 2022 is a celebration of the company's stand in the industry, the exceptional working environment and culture that support employee well-being, safety, and learning, while enhancing employee engagement and pride within the organisation.

Commenting on this accomplishment, T. A. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Ecom Express Limited, said, ''To be recognised among the Best Workplaces in Transportation and Logistics is a testament to the strong employee-centric culture of Ecom Express. For a company of 50,000+ employees operating in more than 2700+ cities and towns, this is phenomenal. Being considered as one of the best places to work is the result of a sustained focus on jointly building an environment that motivates, values, and develops our people. We foster an inclusive, equitable, and welcoming environment where people can be themselves and put themselves out there because ultimately that allows them to try new things and take risks. I congratulate each of my colleagues for this milestone.' Over the last nine years, the organisation has deeply infused diversity and inclusion in its culture so employees have an equal chance to excel in their careers. Ecom Express truly believes in the voice of its people getting heard, acknowledged, and actioned upon to enhance employee experiences and empower them to achieve their business goals.

Saurabh Deep Singla, Chief People Officer, Ecom Express Limited, said, ''We are honoured to be recognised among India's Best Workplaces in Transportation & Logistics 2022. The recognition reflects the organisation's and our people's commitment to the effort of making a great workplace for all. Our team who spreads smiles across the nation through e-commerce order deliveries are our biggest asset and their engagement and motivation are the prerequisite for our on-going success. We will continue to keep our colleague's trust and foster on providing better working experience. This helps us innovate better with some powerful ideas and business solutions coming from diverse backgrounds'' In India, the Great Place to Work® Institute partners with more than 1100 organisations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™. The Great Place to Work® ranking for Ecom Express can be found here. Ecom Express is truly a place for employees to grow and scale new heights. Be a part of the movement.

About Ecom Express: Ecom Express Limited is one of India's leading end-to-end technology enabled logistics solutions providers to the Indian e-commerce industry. Headquartered in Gurugram, Ecom Express was incorporated in 2012 by T.A. Krishnan, Manju Dhawan, K. Satyanarayana and late Sanjeev Saxena with their 100+ years of cumulative experience in the Indian logistics and distribution industry. Ecom Express has its presence in all 28 states of the country and operates across 27,000+ PIN codes in India. Through its deep reach strategy, the company has the capability to deliver to 95%+ of India's population.

For more information, please visit: https://ecomexpress.in/

