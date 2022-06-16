Sebi forms Building Advisory Committee to advise on premises related matters

Capital markets regulator Sebi has formed a Building Advisory Committee, which will advise and assist it in all the premises related matters such as planning, acquisition and furnishing.

The seven-member committee will be headed by B K Katyal, former Chief General Manager at Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a latest update with Sebi showed.

The other members of the committee are K. V. Krishna Rao, former head of department Civil Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai; Rajiv Mishra, Principal, Sir JJ College of Architecture, Mumbai; K M Soni, former ADG, Central Public Works Department, Delhi; and Rajesh Bhagwani SE (Electrical), Central Public Works Department, Mumbai.

Jitendra Aggarwal, VP, NISM and SP Garg, Executive Director at Sebi are the other members of the committee.

