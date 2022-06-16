Left Menu

Sebi forms Building Advisory Committee to advise on premises related matters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:23 IST
Sebi forms Building Advisory Committee to advise on premises related matters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi has formed a Building Advisory Committee, which will advise and assist it in all the premises related matters such as planning, acquisition and furnishing.

The seven-member committee will be headed by B K Katyal, former Chief General Manager at Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a latest update with Sebi showed.

The other members of the committee are K. V. Krishna Rao, former head of department Civil Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai; Rajiv Mishra, Principal, Sir JJ College of Architecture, Mumbai; K M Soni, former ADG, Central Public Works Department, Delhi; and Rajesh Bhagwani SE (Electrical), Central Public Works Department, Mumbai.

Jitendra Aggarwal, VP, NISM and SP Garg, Executive Director at Sebi are the other members of the committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022