Left Menu

Registered e-rickshaws may replace 'totos' on roads, Bengal minister tells House

The West Bengal government is planning to phase out six-seater totos with registered three-seater e-rickshaws, transport minister Firhad Hakim told the Assembly on Thursday.Hakim, during the Question Hour, stated that totos are accident prone. In Kolkata Municipal Corporation-administered areas, mostly registered e-rickshaws ply.Hakim, to another question, said the government has no plans to recruit permanent staff in the transport department as of now.We have 14,167 permanent staff.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:52 IST
Registered e-rickshaws may replace 'totos' on roads, Bengal minister tells House
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government is planning to phase out six-seater 'totos' with registered three-seater e-rickshaws, transport minister Firhad Hakim told the Assembly on Thursday.

Hakim, during the Question Hour, stated that 'totos' are accident prone. In comparison, registered e-rickshaws, built with standard safety measures in place, can be considered, he said, adding that a survey was underway to explore these aspects. 'Totos', a popular mode of transport in the districts, are largely assembled locally. In Kolkata Municipal Corporation-administered areas, mostly registered e-rickshaws ply.

Hakim, to another question, said the government has no plans to recruit permanent staff in the transport department as of now.

''We have 14,167 permanent staff. We will run the transport department with them,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022