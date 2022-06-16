Registered e-rickshaws may replace 'totos' on roads, Bengal minister tells House

The West Bengal government is planning to phase out six-seater 'totos' with registered three-seater e-rickshaws, transport minister Firhad Hakim told the Assembly on Thursday.

Hakim, during the Question Hour, stated that 'totos' are accident prone. In comparison, registered e-rickshaws, built with standard safety measures in place, can be considered, he said, adding that a survey was underway to explore these aspects. 'Totos', a popular mode of transport in the districts, are largely assembled locally. In Kolkata Municipal Corporation-administered areas, mostly registered e-rickshaws ply.

Hakim, to another question, said the government has no plans to recruit permanent staff in the transport department as of now.

''We have 14,167 permanent staff. We will run the transport department with them,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)