European shares steady at the end of brutal week

World stock markets were heading for their biggest weekly decline since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, hit by growing worries about a recession after rate increases in the United States and Britain were followed by a surprise move in Switzerland to quell an inflation surge. The final reading of euro zone inflation for May will be out later in the day.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 12:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European stocks inched higher on Friday but were set for sharp weekly losses as a slew of interest rate hikes from major central banks fuelled worries about a sharp economic slowdown.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.1% by 0710 GMT but was on course to mark a 4.7% weekly decline in what could be its worst since early March. World stock markets were heading for their biggest weekly decline since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, hit by growing worries about a recession after rate increases in the United States and Britain were followed by a surprise move in Switzerland to quell an inflation surge.

The final reading of euro zone inflation for May will be out later in the day. Among single stocks, Britain's biggest retailer Tesco slipped 0.3% after it said it was seeing early indications of changing customer behavior due to surging inflationary pressures.

Spain's Santander gained 1% after it named Hector Grisi as its new chief executive officer, replacing long-time executive Jose Antonio Alvarez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

