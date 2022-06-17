Left Menu

Calling by loan recovery agents at odd hours unacceptable: RBI Governor

Calling at odd hours and use of foul language by loan recovery agents is unacceptable, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-06-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 20:27 IST
Calling by loan recovery agents at odd hours unacceptable: RBI Governor
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Calling at odd hours and use of foul language by loan recovery agents is unacceptable, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. "In the context of customer service, another area which is engaging the attention of the RBI is the harsh recovery methods used by certain lenders, without having adequate checks and controls over their recovery agents," Das said at an event here.

He said the RBI has received several complaints from customers regarding odd hours calling by recovery agents. "We have received complaints of customers being contacted by recovery agents at odd hours, even past midnight. There are also complaints of recovery agents using foul language. Such kind of actions by recovery agents are unacceptable and pose a reputational risk for the financial entities themselves," he said.

"We have taken serious note of such instances and will not hesitate to take stringent action in cases where regulated entities are involved. Such complaints against unregulated entities will have to be taken up with appropriate law enforcement agencies," Das added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022