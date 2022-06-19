Left Menu

Australian domestic airline demand strong but fuel prices a concern, bosses say

"In domestic, we may need a little less capacity in the market to get that recovery and we are working through that at the moment." Virgin Australia Chief Executive Jayne Hrdlicka said her airline had put through two fare increases, but was warier of cutting capacity before it reached its target of 33% domestic market share, especially when demand was strong.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 21:34 IST
Australian domestic airline demand strong but fuel prices a concern, bosses say

Qantas Airways and Virgin Australia have not seen any dent in domestic bookings from higher inflation and interest rates, but fares must rise to help them recover some of the cost of elevated oil prices, their chief executives said on Sunday.

Australia's two biggest airlines are operating domestic capacity above pre-pandemic levels as demand rebounds, but Qantas has trimmed some flights for July and August to try to boost fares and could take more action, its chief executive said on the sidelines of an industry conference in Doha. "We are seeing really strong demand internationally across the board and that is helping us recover oil prices in the international market," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told reporters. "In domestic, we may need a little less capacity in the market to get that recovery and we are working through that at the moment."

Virgin Australia Chief Executive Jayne Hrdlicka said her airline had put through two fare increases, but was warier of cutting capacity before it reached its target of 33% domestic market share, especially when demand was strong. "Most months we're 33% revenue share, but not quite 33% capacity share," she told Reuters in an interview. "We'll be carefully balancing a combination of capacity management and price increases."

Virgin Australia was bought by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital in 2020 and is no longer listed publicly. Hrdlicka said it had returned to a profit in April and an IPO was likely as early as 2023, but the timing would depend on market conditions.

"Equity markets, as you know, are not in a great place at the moment," she said. "So it will just depend on when there's a good opportunity from a market standpoint."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022