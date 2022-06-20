Left Menu

UK union says rail strikes will go ahead after talks fail

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 20:11 IST
Britain's RMT Union said on Monday that it would go ahead with planned railway strikes after talks with train operators failed to resolve a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Talking about the proposals, the union's director-general Mick Lynch told a news conferece: "The Network Rail one was rejected on Friday, and the train operating company one which was only put to us today has been rejected this afternoon." "Both sets of proposals are unacceptable and is now confirmed that the strike action that is planned for this week will go ahead."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

