Delhi govt to connect Delhi Secretariat with nearby metro, bus stations with electric shuttle

Delhi government is planning to start a free shuttle service between the Secretariat building and nearby Metro and bus stations to facilitate commute for visitors, particularly women and elderly, officials said on Monday.

The General Administrative Department (GAD) of the Delhi government is carrying out a survey to assess the possibility of providing ''free of cost electric shuttle service'' as last mile connectivity option to people visiting the Delhi Secretariat, they said.

The Delhi government functions from the Secretariat building near ITO, where the Chief Minister and members of his Cabinet as well as top bureaucrats have their offices.

It witnesses a daily footfall of over 6,000 people, contributed by government officials, staff members, police personnel, citizens, as well as media persons, many of whom use public transport like Metro trains and buses to reach there.

It has been brought to the notice of this department(GAD) that the public, at large, faces ''difficulties'' as the Secretariat is ''not well connected'' to nearby major transit hubs, said an official document by GAD.

The department has also noticed that visitors and employees, especially women, have repeatedly raised the concern of safety in absence of easy to access and reliable last-mile connectivity options, as the nearest metro station and bus stops are far from the Secretariat, the document said.

The Delhi Secretariat building can be reached from ITO and Laxmi Nagar sides through metro trains and buses. The two nearest metro stations, ITO and Indraprastha, are over 1 kilometre away, while bus stands too are located hundreds of metres from the seat of the Delhi government.

''With a view to explore the possibilities of providing convenience, safety and last mile connectivity, General Administration Department is conducting a survey for analysing the feasibility of starting an electric shuttle to Delhi secretariat,'' said the document. The department has devised a travel survey involving government employees. It will help the department to estimate the actual demand during peak hours as well as non-peak hours, it said.

