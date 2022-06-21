Left Menu

Ranjeet Maurya bags the National Excellence Award at the recent MSME awards for Business Excellence Event

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:53 IST
New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/GPRC): 25 people with spectacular minds were awarded the National Excellence Award at the Inauguration of India-Trinidad and Tobago Business and Cultural Council and MSME Awards for Business Excellence Event held recently at Le Meridian Hotel, Connaught Place, Delhi earlier this month. The event was organized by the Global India Business Forum.

The chief guest of the event, Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister, the Government of India was unable to attend the event physically due to some reasons. She still took some time out of her busy schedule to attend the event and address the ambassadors and awardees business entrepreneurs via video conference. Ranjeet Maurya received the National Excellence Award from Dr Jitendra Joshi, the President of the Global India Business Forum, and Andrei Rzewski, the Ambassador of Belarus.

Many ambassadors and other dignitaries attended the event and congratulated the award receivers. Global India Business Forum is also known for awarding people who have made brilliant achievements and are known for their commendable work and contribution to Culture, Industry, Cinema, and Social Service. Ranjeet Maurya has been awarded for his outstanding work dedication and contribution to the IT sector.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

