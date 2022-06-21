Left Menu

Appreciate Indian govt’s idea to make Air India a strong player in intl market: Lufthansa CEO

Lets be honest, most of the growth in the Indian international passenger market was taken by the Gulf carriers. So, I appreciate the idea of the Indian government to create a stronger player and we hope that our partner Air India will take advantage of those conditions, he added.Germany-based Lufthansa group operates various European airline brands including SWISS, Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines.Spohr said the Lufthansa Group is very happy that India has lifted its restrictions on the travel bubble.We are back to 42 flights per week to India.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:41 IST
Appreciate Indian govt’s idea to make Air India a strong player in intl market: Lufthansa CEO
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Most of the growth in the Indian international passenger market has been taken up by the airlines based out of the Gulf region and the Lufthansa Group appreciates the Indian government's idea to make Air India a strong player to regain that market share, CEO Carsten Spohr has said.

India's international passenger market is dominated by international airlines, mainly carriers based out of the Gulf region such as Emirates and Qatar Airways.

For example, Emirates -- which operates 170 flights connecting Dubai with Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Thiruvananthapuram -- carries a significant number of Indian passengers from India to Europe and the US with one stop in Dubai.

The Tata Group took control of loss-making and debt-ridden Air India on January 27 after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

When asked what would be the impact of Air India – under the Tata Group -- on Lufthansa's India operations, Spohr on Monday told reporters, "There is an opportunity for Indian carriers to take a larger share of the Indian market than what has happened in the past. Let's be honest, most of the growth in the (Indian international passenger) market was taken by the Gulf carriers." "So, I appreciate the idea of the Indian government to create a stronger player and we hope that our partner Air India will take advantage of those conditions," he added.

Germany-based Lufthansa group operates various European airline brands including SWISS, Lufthansa, and Austrian Airlines.

Spohr said the Lufthansa Group is very happy that India has lifted its restrictions on the travel bubble.

"We are back to 42 flights per week to India. And we want to go back quickly to 56 flights per week, which is what we had pre-pandemic. So, 14 additional flights, which would be two flights per day, we would like to ramp up in our network to India," he added. He said the demand for seats is very strong too and from India.

When asked about what kind of partnership Lufthansa Group is looking for in India, he replied, "Our partner is Air India, also here in Star Alliance. And we are watching very closely what is happening with Vistara, what is happening with other carriers, but at this point, there is no news." Star Alliance is a global grouping of 27 airlines, which includes United Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Air Canada, etc.

Currently, Lufthansa Group operates 42 flights per week connecting India with Germany and Switzerland.

While Lufthansa airline operates flights on Frankfurt-Delhi, Frankfurt-Mumbai, Frankfurt-Bengaluru, Frankfurt-Chennai routes, Munich-Delhi, and Munich-Mumbai routes, the SWISS airline operates on Zurich-Mumbai and Zurich-Delhi routes.

Before the pandemic, the Lufthansa group used to operate 56 per week on the aforementioned routes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022