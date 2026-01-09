Left Menu

Nadine de Klerk Shines Despite Mumbai Indians' Resilient Start

South African bowler Nadine de Klerk claimed four wickets, but Mumbai Indians posted a competitive 154 for 6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League Season 4 opener. Key performances came from Sajeevan Sajana and Nicola Carey with a crucial 82-run partnership, helping Mumbai Indians set a strong total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:22 IST
Nadine de Klerk

South African pace bowler Nadine de Klerk delivered an impressive performance with the ball, taking four wickets in the match opener for the Women's Premier League Season 4. However, her efforts couldn't fully contain the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, who posted a competitive score against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The bowling highlight began when Lauren Bell dismissed Mumbai's opener Amelia Kerr early, but it was de Klerk who made significant inroads by taking out key batters Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur, reducing Mumbai to 67 for 4 by the 11th over.

Despite this, a remarkable 82-run partnership between Nicola Carey and Sajeevan Sajana propelled the Indians to 154 for 6. Sajana's innings was particularly notable for aggressive batting, which included seven boundaries and a six, offering Mumbai a robust total to defend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

