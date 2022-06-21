Left Menu

Airlines may temper capacity plans over staff shortages

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:59 IST
Some airlines may have to adjust capacity plans to cope with staff shortages, but not all carriers and airports are facing the chaos recently seen in Europe, the head of a global airlines body said on Tuesday.

"Let's relax a little; yes we have challenges but it is not everywhere," Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association said, adding that the industry would see its way through recent problems.

He was speaking to reporters as global airlines wrapped up a three-day meeting marked by a sharper-than-expected recovery of air travel, overshadowed by concerns about inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.

