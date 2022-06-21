Left Menu

SAIL's AK Tulsiani takes charge as Director Finance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:23 IST
SAIL's AK Tulsiani takes charge as Director Finance
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SAIL on Tuesday said Anil Kumar Tulsiani has taken over the charge of Director (Finance) from Monday.

In his last role as Executive Director at SAIL, Tulsiani has been working towards improving the topline AND the bottom line for the company and ensuring efficient fund management and resource allocation, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

''A K Tulsiani assumes charge as SAIL’s Director (Finance) on June 20th. In his latest role as Executive Director (F&A), SAIL since June 2021, Tulsiani has been working towards improving the topline as well as the bottom line for the Company and ensuring efficient fund management and resource allocation,'' it said.

A cost and management accountant (CMA) and MBA (Finance), the official joined SAIL in 1988 as Junior Manager (Finance) at the company's Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), West Bengal.

He holds an experience of almost 34 years in various areas of finance and accounting in different plants/units of SAIL.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022