Fynd to hire additional 2,000 engineers in FY23

We aim to hire over 2,000 professionals by 2023, of which 800 will be from the southern region, Fynd co-founder Farooq Adam said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 20:11 IST
Omnichannel platform and multi-platform tech company Fynd on Tuesday said it plans to hire over 2,000 engineers by 2023, of which 800 will be from the southern region of the country.

The company opened a new office in Bengaluru, where the new hires will mainly be located and will be part of Fynd's core technology team, the Reliance-backed firm said in a statement.

Fynd currently employs over 750 members, doubling its headcount in the past six months alone. It is looking forward to scaling its recruitment to continue the growth trajectory and expanding across various southern cities, it said.

''The company is growing rapidly, we are expanding our core products, launching new product lines and actively seeking to enter new markets. We aim to continue our strong growth momentum with this new office launch and wish to tap the tech talent in the silicon valley of India. We aim to hire over 2,000 professionals by 2023, of which 800 will be from the southern region,'' Fynd co-founder Farooq Adam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

