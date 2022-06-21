Bharat Gaurav train connecting India and Nepal flagged off

The Centre officially flagged off the Bharat Gaurav train connecting India and Nepal on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DoNER G Kishan Reddy, along with Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, flagged off the train from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said, ''The Bharat Gaurav tourist train is starting its first Shri Ramayana Yatra for 18 days from Tuesday. The first trip of the train operating on the Ramayana Circuit will also cover the religious destination of Janakpur (in Nepal) for the first time, in addition to other popular destinations such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Panchvati (Nasik), Hampi, Rameshwaram and Bhadrachalam.'' He further said the Ministry of Tourism, in association with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Ministry of Railways, has also proposed Bharat Gaurav tourist trains for the Krishna Circuit, the Buddhist Circuit and many other circuits.

''The Bharat Gaurav trains are an attempt to showcase the rich cultural, spiritual and historical heritage of India to the people of the country. The unique concept of Bharat Gaurav trains, as envisaged by the Ministry of Railways, will be helpful in promoting mass tourism across the country and will provide an opportunity to people from all parts of India to explore the architectural, cultural and historical marvels of the country,'' Reddy added.

The minister also informed that the exterior of the coaches of these trains has been designed as a kaleidoscope of ''Bharat Gaurav'' or ''Pride of India'', highlighting various facets of the country such as monuments, dance forms, yoga, folk art etc.

Vaishnaw said the main objective behind the Bharat Gaurav trains is to showcase the diverse culture and rich heritage of India.

Branded as Bharat Gaurav tourist trains, the IRCTC is operating these special comfort category tourist trains to promote theme-based tourism. The coaches of the trains have recently undergone refurbishment and the amenities and services have been upgraded.

