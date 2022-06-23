Left Menu

FTSE 100 falls as weakness in commodities persists

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 12:46 IST
FTSE 100 falls as weakness in commodities persists
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday as commodity prices continued to slide amid growing recession risks, while investor focus was on a slew of data for clues on the strength of the economy and the path for monetary policy as inflation risks mount. The blue-chip index fell 0.5%, extending losses after shedding 0.8% on Wednesday, while the mid-cap FTSE slipped 0.1%.

The heavyweight energy index fell 1.1% in morning trade as crude prices dived more than 2%, while miners slid 1.6% as fears over rising COVID-19 cases in China and aggressive U.S interest rate hikes pushed copper prices to a 16-month low. UK Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, a monthly gauge of activity in the services and manufacturing industries, is due at 8:30 a.m. GMT, while key retail sales data is due on Friday.

Online gambling firm 888 fell 4.3% after saying it expects to report lower half-year revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022