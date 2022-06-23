Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit: A Safe Investment Option to Grow your Money

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The fixed deposit is a humble instrument that Indians have been investing in for ages where they can stay assured that their funds will stay safe and they can earn significant returns by the end of the tenor. Bajaj Finance, an NBFC, is one such financier that provides investors with the dual benefit of high FD interest rates and safety of funds.

Here are a few reasons why Bajaj Finance FD is a safe instrument to grow your money.

Earn more with high FD interest rates High FD interest rates are the primary criteria influencing investors' choices when investing in an FD. Generally, fixed-income instruments like these do not provide impressive returns. However, Bajaj Finance, being an NBFC, offers FD rates up to 7.60% p.a. on deposits. Hence, Bajaj Finance online FD is far more rewarding than bank and post office FDs. Here's a table encapsulating the interest rates for different investor types for a fixed tenor.

Investor Investment amount in Rs.

FD rates (in p.a.) Tenor (in months) Total earnings on investment in Rs.

Non-senior citizen 3,00,000 7.35% 44 3,89,101 Senior citizen 3,00,000 7.60% 44 3,92,434 Senior citizens get an additional rate benefit of up to 0.25% p.a. on their deposits. Flexible payout options With Bajaj Finance, investors can choose a flexible payout option. They can receive monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual payouts for the non-cumulative FD option. It makes managing their finances easier for those with high liquidity requirements. To help you better understand what you can expect to earn, consider an FD of Rs. 3 lakh with a tenor of 44 months for senior citizens.

Payout mode Interest Rate Interest-Earning (In Rs.) Total Earnings (In Rs.) Monthly 7.35% p.a.

80,850 3,80,850 Quarterly 7.39% p.a.

81,290 3,81,290 Half-yearly 7.46% p.a.

82,060 3,82,060 Yearly 7.60% p.a.

83,600 3,83,600 All the results mentioned above were computed using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator. Loan against FD Bajaj Finance also enables investors to apply for a collateral-free loan against their FDs. You can quickly get a loan up to 75% of the FD value. It offers investors the liquidity to meet urgent needs. Easy online investment process With the end-to-end online process, investors can benefit from a contactless investment procedure and invest from the comfort of their homes. One can quickly fill out the online FD form and book an FD in a few minutes. Here's a quick guide to investing online in a fixed deposit with Bajaj Finance 1. Search for the official Bajaj Finserv website and click on the Fixed Deposit option under investments.

2. Click on the 'Invest Now' button.

3. Fill out the online application form that requires minimal information.

4. Provide KYC details and verify with OTP.

5. When the investment detail tab opens up, fill in the initial deposit amount, select tenor, payout frequency.

6. Get to the final step of investing by using Net Banking and UPI.

Credible investment option Bajaj Finance FD has been accredited by the highest credit ratings - CRISIL AAA/STABLE and (ICRA)AAA (Stable). Therefore, one can easily invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD without worrying about timely returns or defaults. Financial planning is essential in ensuring you make the right decisions to grow wealth. You can increase your savings without worrying about risk or safety with fixed deposits. Moreover, with the help of an FD calculator, you can p.a. your investment to get the returns you desire. If you're looking for the right FD, remember that with Bajaj Finserv Fixed Deposit, you can earn secured returns. It offers FD rates of up to 7.60% p.a. with a flexible tenor. Invest online with just Rs. 15,000 and take a step towards growing your wealth! PWR PWR

