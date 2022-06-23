Mishap on Howrah Bridge, 7 injured

At least seven persons, including drivers and passengers, were badly injured when two private buses collided on Howrah bridge, the main link between Howrah and Kolkata cities on Thursday morning, police said. The mishap took place during peak office hours at around 9.30 am when two buses of route numbers 24 and 59 collided on the iconic Howrah bridge between pillars 7 and 8, they said.

''All the injured people are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. We are trying to find out whether the accident is due to technical glitz or something else,'' a policeman said.

