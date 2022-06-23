Left Menu

Mishap on Howrah Bridge, 7 injured

The mishap took place during peak office hours at around 9.30 a m when two buses of route numbers 24 and 59 collided on the iconic Howrah bridge between pillars 7 and 8, they said.All the injured people are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven persons, including drivers and passengers, were badly injured when two private buses collided on Howrah bridge, the main link between Howrah and Kolkata cities on Thursday morning, police said. The mishap took place during peak office hours at around 9.30 am when two buses of route numbers 24 and 59 collided on the iconic Howrah bridge between pillars 7 and 8, they said.

''All the injured people are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. We are trying to find out whether the accident is due to technical glitz or something else,'' a policeman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

