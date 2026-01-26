Left Menu

Melodies Meet Business: Prakriti Kakar Weds Entrepreneur Vinay Anand

Singer Prakriti Kakar, famous for hits like 'Majnu' and 'Sona Lagda,' married entrepreneur Vinay Anand. The couple, who dated for three years, shared this joyous news via social media. Their engagement was previously announced in April 2025. Kakar showcased elegance in a maroon lehenga at her wedding ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:51 IST
Singer Prakriti Kakar, celebrated for her tracks including 'Majnu' and 'Sona Lagda,' has taken a new step in life by marrying entrepreneur Vinay Anand.

The announcement came with a series of Instagram photos posted on Sunday, displaying Kakar in a maroon lehenga adorned with golden embroidery and elegant emerald jewelry. Anand complemented her look in an ivory sherwani.

Their nuptials, held on Friday, mark a new chapter for the couple, who have been together for three years before announcing their engagement in April 2025. The wedding has seen congratulatory messages from various celebrities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

