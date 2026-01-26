Melodies Meet Business: Prakriti Kakar Weds Entrepreneur Vinay Anand

Singer Prakriti Kakar, celebrated for her tracks including 'Majnu' and 'Sona Lagda,' has taken a new step in life by marrying entrepreneur Vinay Anand.

The announcement came with a series of Instagram photos posted on Sunday, displaying Kakar in a maroon lehenga adorned with golden embroidery and elegant emerald jewelry. Anand complemented her look in an ivory sherwani.

Their nuptials, held on Friday, mark a new chapter for the couple, who have been together for three years before announcing their engagement in April 2025. The wedding has seen congratulatory messages from various celebrities.

