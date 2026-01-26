Left Menu

Assam's Fight Against Illegal Immigration and Crime: A Governor's Update

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya details Assam's efforts against illegal immigration with 467 repatriations and enhanced border security. Over 3.5 lakh illegal cases have been processed. The state leads in implementing new criminal laws, showing crime reduction and ongoing prison modernization efforts.

Updated: 26-01-2026 11:51 IST
Assam's Fight Against Illegal Immigration and Crime: A Governor's Update
In a recent address, Assam's Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya highlighted the state's ongoing battle against illegal immigration, revealing that only 467 of a declared 1.7 lakh illegal foreigners have been repatriated. The governor noted that almost 4.35 lakh cases of suspected nationality have been assessed by Foreigners Tribunals since their inception.

He emphasized Assam's leadership in implementing new criminal laws which has resulted in notable crime rate reductions, including a decrease in crimes against women. The state is focusing on enhancing border security with 14 operational outposts and patrol posts along the India-Bangladesh border.

Acharya also discussed the modernization of Assam's prison system, mentioning a high-security jail under construction. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to strengthen law enforcement and improve public safety across Assam.

