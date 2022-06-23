ONGC Videsh announces new discovery in Colombia

ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), the wholly-owned subsidiary and overseas arm of the government-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), has made an oil discovery in Colombia, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Thursday. The company has made an oil discovery in the recently drilled well, Urraca-IX, in CPO-5 block, Llanos Basin, Colombia. Well, Urraca-1X was spudded on 20th April 2022 and drilled to target depth (TD) of 10956 ft., encountering 17 ft thick oil-bearing sands at a depth from 10201ft -10218 ft, the ministry said.

During initial testing with Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP), fluid flowed @ approx. 600 bbl./day with around 40-50 per cent W/C and oil of 16oAPI. Oil discovery in the Lower Mirador play in this well opens up new areas for further exploration in the northern part of the block. ONGC Videsh has earlier discovered commercial oil in the Lower Sand pay in Mariposa and Indico fields in the block in 2017 and 2018 respectively, which are currently commercially producing @20,000 bbl oil per day.

Block CPO-5 was awarded to ONGC Videsh Limited in the 2008 bid round of Colombia. ONGC Videsh holds 70 per cent participating interest (PI) in the block along with operatorship, remaining 30 per cent is held by partner Geopark. ONGC Videsh has a significant presence in oil and gas sector in Colombia, with three other exploratory blocks in the country and joint ownership of the oil-producing company Mansarovar Energy Colombia Ltd (MECL).

Oil discovery in a new play in the block with the well Urraca-1X, reiterates the technical and operational prowess of ONGC Videsh and adds one more feather in its cap towards the extensive Exploration and Drilling campaign in Colombia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)