Bihar's Pride: Guardians of Folk and Science Awarded Padma Shri
Three individuals from Bihar, including folk artist Bishwa Bandhu, were honored with the Padma Shri Award. Alongside Bandhu, agriculture scientist Gopalji Trivedi and Bhojpuri folk singer Bharat Singh Bharti received the prestigious award, recognizing their contributions to art and science. The awards highlight Bihar's cultural and agricultural achievements.
Three individuals from Bihar have been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri Award, the country's fourth-highest civilian distinction. This recognition celebrates their remarkable contributions in the fields of art and science.
Folk artist Bishwa Bandhu, known for his profound impact on Bihar's folk dance tradition, received the award posthumously. He captivated audiences worldwide with over 6,000 performances and initiated transformative community empowerment through providing free training.
Agriculture scientist Gopalji Trivedi and Bhojpuri folk singer Bharat Singh Bharti were also recipients. Trivedi's work in rejuvenation canopy management for litchi orchards and crop diversification were pivotal, while Bharti's prolific music career helped promote Bhojpuri folk music globally. State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar applauded their achievements, highlighting their significant contributions.
