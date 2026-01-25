Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: High-Voltage Surge Claims Three Lives in Assam Village

Three people, including a newly-wed man, were killed by electrocution in Assam's Chirang district. The accident occurred in Amteka Elengmari village due to a high-voltage surge and a falling power line. The deceased include Michael Basumatary, Daimalu Narzary, and Bijoy Mushahary. Michael's brother is injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Assam's Chirang district, three individuals, including a newly-wed man, lost their lives due to electrocution, according to police reports on Sunday.

The fatal event took place late Saturday in Amteka Elengmari village, near the India-Bhutan border, when a high-voltage surge caused a power line to snap and fall.

The victims, while trying to disconnect electrical appliances, were electrocuted. The deceased were identified as Michael Basumatary, Daimalu Narzary, and Bijoy Mushahary. Michael's brother sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

