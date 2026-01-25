Tragedy Strikes: High-Voltage Surge Claims Three Lives in Assam Village

In a tragic incident in Assam's Chirang district, three individuals, including a newly-wed man, lost their lives due to electrocution, according to police reports on Sunday.

The fatal event took place late Saturday in Amteka Elengmari village, near the India-Bhutan border, when a high-voltage surge caused a power line to snap and fall.

The victims, while trying to disconnect electrical appliances, were electrocuted. The deceased were identified as Michael Basumatary, Daimalu Narzary, and Bijoy Mushahary. Michael's brother sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)