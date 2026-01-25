Left Menu

Tragic Crime: Auto Driver Impersonates Father, Kills Child

Ajay, an auto driver, was arrested in Haryana for kidnapping and murdering a one-year-old boy. Posing as the child's father, he abducted the boy from a creche and strangled him, motivated by a grudge against the child's presence in his befriended woman's life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An auto driver named Ajay has been taken into custody for reportedly kidnapping a one-year-old boy from a creche in Haryana's Panchkula on behalf of posing as his father. The police disclosed that Ajay, who confessed to the crime, strangled the child to death.

This shocking incident came to light after the body of the toddler was discovered in a culvert on the Sukhomajri bypass on Saturday evening. The accused is alleged to have carried out the crime due to animosity towards the baby's presence in a woman's life, with whom he had forged a friendship on Instagram.

Panchkula Station House Officer, Inspector Hari Ram, confirmed Ajay's arrest and revealed that a murder case has been registered. He also emphasized ongoing investigations into the possible complicity of the child's mother and potential negligence by the creche staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

