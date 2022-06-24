Left Menu

BLS International gets hardware contract from West Bengal govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 20:54 IST
BLS International Services Ltd on Friday said it has received a work order from the Government of West Bengal to install and commission hardware at 81 offices under Presidency Zone in Kolkata.

It will also provide manpower as part of the contract, the company said.

''BLS International Services has been selected by the Directorate of Registration and Stamp Revenue, Government of West Bengal for computerisation and e-governance of registration offices in PPP mode in Presidency Zone,'' it said.

In this project, the company will procure, install and commission the hardware for 81 offices under the Presidency Zone. It will also be responsible for deployment of manpower, management and maintenance of manpower.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said, ''We are delighted to sign this agreement and expand our footprint in the eastern region. This is a great opportunity to strengthen our specialised verticals in citizen services/e-governance which is an amalgamation of best-in-class technology and well-defined process to front-end these services.'' The company did not provide any financial details of the project.

