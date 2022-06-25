Left Menu

U.S. screened 2.45 million air passengers Friday, highest since early 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.45 million air passengers on Friday, the highest daily number since February 2020. The number was the highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but still below the 2.73 million https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus/passenger-throughput screened on the same day in 2019. A TSA spokesperson advised passengers to be prepared, saying on Twitter https://twitter.com/TSA_Northeast/status/1540654494131814400?s=20&t=jX82zxluRB-pnEJDEsHf-w Saturday: "Get to the airport early, it’s busy!"

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 17:34 IST
U.S. screened 2.45 million air passengers Friday, highest since early 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.45 million air passengers on Friday, the highest daily number since February 2020.

The number was the highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but still below the 2.73 million https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus/passenger-throughput screened on the same day in 2019. The high traffic was despite weather and staffing issues resulting in travel disruptions. On Friday, U.S. airlines canceled 711 flights and delayed more than 6,000, according to FlightAware https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled/yesterday.

Travelers are already facing a difficult U.S. travel summer as airlines expect record demand and as they rebuild staff levels after thousands of workers left the industry during the pandemic. A TSA spokesperson advised passengers to be prepared, saying on Twitter https://twitter.com/TSA_Northeast/status/1540654494131814400?s=20&t=jX82zxluRB-pnEJDEsHf-w Saturday: "Get to the airport early, it’s busy!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022