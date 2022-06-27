Rajasthan: Residents in Pushkar in panic after panther sighted

Panther sightings near Aravalli hills around Pushkar has created panic in nearby villages and residential areas for the last few days. While some locals claimed that a panther was seen near the residential areas and even killed some goats, the forest department said that the panther is moving around the forest. Deputy mayor of Ajmer Neeraj Jain said that a panther is being spotted regularly for the last several days around Pushkar hills. Jain went to Makadwali area on Sunday night after the news about the sighting of a panther near residential areas went around. He said some videos have surfaced showing movement of a panther in areas near Ajmer-Pushkar road. Jasraj, a resident of Makadwali village, claimed that the panther has killed four-five goats over the last few days. "We are scared because of the movement of the panther in the area. The authorities should take steps to ensure the safety of people in residential areas," Sunita Parihar, another local resident, said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ajmer, Sunil Chidri said that the panther is moving in the forest area in Aravalli hills. "The panther is being spotted for the last few days. Since the movement is in the forest area, cage has not been placed," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)