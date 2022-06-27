Indices close high for 3rd straight day, Sensex rises over 400 pts

Left Menu

Domestic equity benchmark indices kept their opening session gains intact and closed Monday's trade on a positive, in line with strong global cues and potential value buying at lower levels after the recent losses.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Domestic equity benchmark indices kept their opening session gains intact and closed Monday's trade on a positive, in line with strong global cues and potential value buying at lower levels after the recent losses. This is the third consecutive session rally in a row.

Sensex closed at 53,161.28 points, up 433.30 points or 0.82 per cent, whereas nifty closed at 15,832.05 points, up 132.80 points or 0.85 per cent. Among the individual stocks, ONGC, Coal India, L&T, HCL Technologies, and UPL were the top five gainers among the nifty 50 companies, while Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, HDFC Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Britannia were the top five losers among them, National Stock Exchange data showed.

38 out of the Nifty 50 companies advanced today, while 11 declined and 1 unchanged. All the sectoral indices traded on the positive, with Nifty IT rallying the most at 2.1 per cent.

"Market breadth is positive which indicates that there is some support at lower levels," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President, Equity Derivatives and Technical, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. "Overall we expect the index to trade in a broader range with capped upside. At current juncture, we are advising to be with selective stocks and one can look for buying opportunity," Taparia said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

