Left Menu

Hyderabad airport records 1.77 million passengers in May

Efforts are on to connect Hyderabad to more destinations across India and the globe, Panicker said.The airport also recorded the highest number of post-Covid domestic Air Traffic Movements ATMs of 401 on May 15 which is 89 per cent of pre-Covid traffic levels.Except for Hong Kong, all the earlier international destinations are now connected to Hyderabad besides adding flights to new international destinations such as Chicago and Maldives which got an exceptional response from travellers, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-06-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 18:00 IST
Hyderabad airport records 1.77 million passengers in May
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here witnessed over 1.5 million domestic passengers and around .27 million international travellers last month, which is 93 per cent and 86 per cent of pre-COVID-19 domestic and international passenger levels.

A press release from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), which manages the airport, said that compared to other metro airports in the country, Hyderabad aerodrome has the highest international passenger recovery during April 21-March 22.

In the domestic segment, the recovery was at par with the Delhi International Airport, which is another GMR Group airport.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO - of GHIAL, said the airport has seen a rise in passenger footfall and there seems to be a gradual rebound in aviation travel with declining COVID cases and increasing numbers of vaccinated travellers.

"With many countries easing restrictions and opening up skies to travellers, we are hopeful that the momentum will continue to sustain. We are all set to give enhanced passenger service and enable smoother airport operations with the first phase of the expansion set to commence services. Efforts are on to connect Hyderabad to more destinations across India and the globe," Panicker said.

The airport also recorded the highest number of post-Covid domestic Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of 401 on May 15 which is 89 per cent of pre-Covid traffic levels.

Except for Hong Kong, all the earlier international destinations are now connected to Hyderabad besides adding flights to new international destinations such as Chicago and Maldives which got an exceptional response from travellers, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022