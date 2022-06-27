Left Menu

Sweden unequivocally committed to fighting terrorism - Sweden's PM

Sweden will continue to take a firm stance on terrorism and will not be a safe haven for extremists, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday. "Sweden is not and will not be a safe haven for terrorists.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:47 IST
Sweden will continue to take a firm stance on terrorism and will not be a safe haven for extremists, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday. "Sweden condemns terrorism in the strongest possible terms. We are unequivocally committed to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," she told reporters after meeting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

"Our stance regarding PKK is crystal clear. It is listed as a terror organisation in the European Union, and is regarded as such by Sweden", she said, adding new and tougher anti-terrorist legislation was under way. "Sweden is not and will not be a safe haven for terrorists. The relevant authorities work intensively in order to expel persons who could be a security threat - and there are a substantial number of cases which are currently processed."

