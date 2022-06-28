Dukaan Partners with SHIELD to Strengthen Security and Elevate User Trust for Millions

BENGALURU, India, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dukaan, one of India's leading e-commerce enablement platform for merchants, retailers, and entrepreneurs to set up and manage their businesses online, has partnered with SHIELD, one of the world's leading risk intelligence company, to provide a safer and more trusted digital experience on their platform.

Over the course of the pandemic, Dukaan has seen exponential growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) and daily active users, leading to an increase in the volume and frequency of orders completed on the platform. The traction has led Dukaan to expand worldwide, as it looks to challenge more established players such as Shopify. This partnership with SHIELD will supercharge Dukaan's existing anti-fraud capabilities and fortify the ecommerce websites of more than 3.5 million merchants on their platform.

As part of their end-to-end ecommerce operating system offering, Dukaan also facilitates all online transactions. SHIELD's real-time risk intelligence will provide them with actionable insights into risk on their platform as they facilitate millions of transactions across the platform each day. Through this partnership, merchants and their customers across India will enjoy a more secure, seamless, and trusted online experience.

''Small businesses are turning to technology faster than ever in these unprecedented times. And they're looking for a platform that won't let them down,'' said Subhash Choudhary, Co-founder and CTO of Dukaan. ''SHIELD's expertise, experience, and solution will enable us to deliver superior merchant-centric solutions and focus on providing a trusted one-stop platform needed for current and future entrepreneurs to grow their business.'' Justin Lie, Founder and CEO of SHIELD added, ''It's imperative for every rapidly growing organization to know which users to trust, and to build a trusted platform for all their users to interact on. We are delighted to be supporting Dukaan in their mission to empower every merchant worldwide, big or small, to launch, and grow their business online, without ever worrying about the safety of their transactions.'' About SHIELD SHIELD is one of the world's leading risk intelligence company, empowering online businesses to stop fraud, build trust, and drive growth. Powered by the latest AI technology, SHIELD combines cutting-edge device fingerprinting with its proprietary Global Intelligence Network to detect new and unknown fraud threats in real time. SHIELD offers a range of solutions that span device fingerprinting, enterprise-grade protection, ad fraud prevention, and alternative credit risk intelligence. With offices across the globe and customers on every continent, SHIELD is rapidly achieving its global mission - to shield the world from all online fraud.

About Dukaan Dukaan, launched with the mission to support small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs to grow digitally and to create employment opportunities. A highly user friendly, personalized and AI driven platform, enables millions of SMBs and first time internet entrepreneurs to sell their products and services online. By simplifying digital cataloging, sales and inventory management, marketing tools and online payment gateway features, the platform is currently helping over 5M sellers to run their business smoothly. These sellers are spread across domains like restaurants, general stores, bakeries, meat shops, blue collar services, electronics, fashion etc. With its rapid growth rate, Dukaan aims to continue to have positive impacts on the retail industry. While it's based out of India, the product has unique and state-of-the-art features making it borderless, seamless and usable for businesses across the globe.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811453/SHIELD_logo_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)