Left Menu

Lok Adalat reunites couple after 50 years, settles record 7.65 lakh cases in single day in K'taka

A record 7,65,077 cases were settled in the Lok Adalats held across courts in the state, the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority KSLSA has said in a statement. A total of 2,23,590 traffic challan petty cases were disposed of as pre-litigation cases and fine amount of over Rs 22.36 crore was collected.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:05 IST
Lok Adalat reunites couple after 50 years, settles record 7.65 lakh cases in single day in K'taka
  • Country:
  • India

A record 7,65,077 cases were settled in the Lok Adalats held across courts in the state, the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) has said in a statement. The National Lok Adalat was conducted on June 25 in 20 benches of the High Court and 964 benches of the District Judiciary. These include the disposal of 2,64,464 pending cases and 5,00,613 pre-litigation cases. The highest single day disposal of cases by Lok Adalats was 6,16,715 on October 8, 2016. Among the success stories in the recent Lok Adalats was the the reconciliation of a couple who were living separately for 50 years. The wife aged 80 and husband aged 85 reconciled in the Lok Adalat at Civil Judge Senior Division, Kalaghatagi. After conciliation, both parties settled the matter by way of reunion. In another case cited by the KSLSA, a 101-year old woman and two women aged over 70 settled the property dispute between them after appearing before the Lok Adalat of Principal Senior Civil Judge, Hubballi. Notices were issued for recovery of more than Rs 1,000 crore in pending traffic violation cases. A total of 2,23,590 traffic challan petty cases were disposed of as pre-litigation cases and fine amount of over Rs 22.36 crore was collected. A total of 1,46,437 revenue cases like Khata change, issuance of ID cards, pension etc were disposed of. As many as 5,585 bank recovery cases were also settled for a sum of over Rs 36.24 crore, the release said.

A total of 11,842 electricity bills and 99,866 water bills recovery cases were settled for a sum of over Rs 3.10 crore and more than Rs 25.04 crore respectively. Among the other highlights of the successful Lok Adalat was the settlement of a Negotiable Instruments case (cheque bounce) for an amount of Rs 7.75 crore, that was pending before the 6th Additional Small Causes Judge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022