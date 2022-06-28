Guj: NMA chairman visits remains of 12th century Rudra Mahalaya temple in Patan

National Monuments Authority (NMA) chairman and BJP leader Tarun Vijay visited the remains of the 12th century Rudra Mahalaya temple in Gujarat's Patan district and said he will try to get all its sculptures digitally recorded and set up a museum to protect and explain its heritage to visitors.

Taking stock of the condition of the monument at Sidhpur with NMA members and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials, Vijay pointed out a number of encroachments mushrooming around the temple and several priceless and ancient artefacts scattered around.

''Vijay said he will try to help have all the sculptures of Rudra Mahalaya temple digitally recorded and establish a proper museum with an interpretation centre to protect and explain its heritage to visitors,'' a release by the ministry of culture stated. A proper digital record should have been maintained for the important icon of the Solanki period, which had been a centre of faith before being destroyed, the NMA chairman said.

Vijay also expressed the need to clear encroachments from the area near the temple, make a proper boundary wall and clear its original path that leads to Saraswati River subject to the law and rules as applicable. Rudra Mahalaya temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, was built in the 12th century by Raja Siddhraj. Pillars and the ‘toran’ are the only remains left of the temple today.

It was an architectural wonder with a three-storeyed 'shikhara', 1,600 pillars, 12 entrance doors, central 'mandapa' and porches on east, north and south and sanctum in west. Around the temple, there were 11 shrines of Rudra. The eastern gate was adorned with beautifully carved 'toran', with a flight of steps leading to Saraswati River.

