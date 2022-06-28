Left Menu

SBI, HDFC, ICICI acquire 9.54% stake each in Perfios Account Aggregation Services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:38 IST
State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on Tuesday acquired a 9.54 per cent stake each in Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Limited (Perfios AA).

These banks acquired 8,05,520 equity shares each by paying Rs 4.03 crore each for the stakes.

The lenders bought the shares at a price of Rs 50 apiece, according to regulatory filings.

The investments will be subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India.

These banks disclosed that they or their associates or subsidiaries, in the normal course of business, may have business dealings with Perfios AA at an arm's length.

The Bengaluru-based Perfios AA had a turnover of Rs 0.09 crore (provisional) and a loss of Rs 3.4 crore (provisional) in FY22.

