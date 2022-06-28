Left Menu

Focus on design, quality, packaging: Goyal to handicrafts exporters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:39 IST
Focus on design, quality, packaging: Goyal to handicrafts exporters
  • Country:
  • India

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asked handicraft exporters to focus on quality, design, brand promotion and packaging to boost manufacturing and outbound shipments.

He also urged them to look at ways to increase the income of artisans and craftsmen.

Handicraft exports have increased by about 30 per cent to Rs 33,000 crore in 2021-22.

''We need to focus on quality, design, brand promotion and packaging. There is an infinite potential in the sector,'' Goyal said at an award function.

He said that the ministry has database of about 30-35 lakh artisans and ''we need to look at ways how we can change their lives''.

The minister asked the industry to come out with new and innovative ideas.

However, he added that new ideas should not be linked to government subsidies as it would not help the sector.

He also said that in places like Delhi Haat and handicraft emporiums, new artisans should get chance to showcase their products.

These places should not be cornered by a bunch of same people year after year, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022