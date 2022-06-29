Left Menu

World bank lends Tunisia $130 million to finance wheat imports

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:49 IST
The World Bank said on Wednesday it had approved a $130 million loan to Tunisia to finance vital soft wheat imports and provide emergency support to cover barley imports for dairy production. The loan comes as the North African country suffers a severe financial crisis that has sometimes caused wheat ships to remain anchored in ports for weeks due to its inability to pay.

The central bank said in a statement that the loan aims to lessen the impact of the Ukraine war on Tunisia.

