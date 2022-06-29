Russian car production suffers record 96.7% slump in May

Russia's automobile industry suffered a record slump in output last month when just 3,720 cars were produced compared to around 112,000 in May last year, the state statistics service said on Wednesday.

The industry, heavily reliant on foreign investment and equipment, has been hit by global semiconductor shortages and most recently an exodus of international manufacturers over the conflict in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)