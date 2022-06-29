Left Menu

Russian car production suffers record 96.7% slump in May

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 21:33 IST
Russia's automobile industry suffered a record slump in output last month when just 3,720 cars were produced compared to around 112,000 in May last year, the state statistics service said on Wednesday.

The industry, heavily reliant on foreign investment and equipment, has been hit by global semiconductor shortages and most recently an exodus of international manufacturers over the conflict in Ukraine.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

