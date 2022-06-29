Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street seesaws, trading choppy near end of quarter

With the end of the month and the second quarter a day away, the benchmark S&P 500 has set a course for its biggest first-half percentage drop since 1970. As for the Nasdaq, it was on its way to its worst-ever first-half performance, while the Dow appeared on track for its biggest January-June percentage drop since the financial crisis.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 23:50 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street seesaws, trading choppy near end of quarter
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street wavered on Wednesday as investors limped toward the finish line of a downbeat month, a dismal quarter, and the worst first-half for the S&P 500 since President Richard Nixon's first term. The three major U.S. stock indexes were last modestly higher, after spending much of the session wobbling between red and green.

Market leaders Apple, Amazon.com and Microsoft provided the upside muscle, while economically sensitive chips small caps and transports were underperforming the broader market. With the end of the month and the second quarter a day away, the benchmark S&P 500 has set a course for its biggest first-half percentage drop since 1970.

As for the Nasdaq, it was on its way to its worst-ever first-half performance, while the Dow appeared on track for its biggest January-June percentage drop since the financial crisis. All three indexes are bound to post their second consecutive quarterly declines. That last time that happened was in 2015.

But where do stocks go from here? "If you look back at those periods, going forward, one-year and two-year returns were not bad," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "If you are truly a long-term investor, the analogy I would make is why buy at Tiffany prices rather than Kmart prices?

"Unfortunately, investors tend to buy at Tiffany prices and tend to get scared and sell at Kmart prices," Nolte added. Benchmark Treasury yields have risen by over 1.606 percentage points so far in 2022, their biggest first-half jump since 1984. That explains why interest rate sensitive growth stocks have plunged over 26% year-to-date.

Federal Reserve officials in recent days have reiterated their determination to rein in inflation, setting expectations for their second consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike in July, while expressing confidence that monetary tightening will not tip the economy into recession. In economic news, Commerce Department data showed GDP contracted slightly more than previously stated in the first three months of the year, with consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of the economy, contributing substantially less than originally reported.

This follows Tuesday's dire consumer confidence report, which showed consumer expectations sinking to their lowest level since March 2013. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.54 points, or 0.59%, to 31,130.53, the S&P 500 gained 8.59 points, or 0.22%, to 3,830.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.57 points, or 0.18%, to 11,202.11.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, energy stocks were suffering the largest percentage drop, while healthcare led the gainers. Second-quarter reporting season remains several weeks away, and 130 of the companies in the S&P 500 have pre-announced. Of those, 45 have been positive and 77 have been negative, resulting in a negative/positive ratio of 1.7 stronger than the first quarter but weaker than a year ago, according to Refinitiv data.

Packaged food company General Mills Inc jumped 6.1% after its sales beat estimates. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc tumbled 22.2% following the retailer's announcement that it had replaced chief executive officer Mark Tritton, hoping to reverse a slump.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.91-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 36 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 9 new highs and 259 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoil hits dealmaking; Omicron sub-variants BA.4, and BA.5 make up more than 50% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022