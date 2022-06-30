Left Menu

JB Chemicals gets board approval to acquire Dr Reddy's 4 brands

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 11:32 IST
JB Chemicals gets board approval to acquire Dr Reddy's 4 brands
  • Country:
  • India

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to acquire four paediatric brands from Dr Reddy's Laboratories for about Rs 98 crore.

The company's board at its meeting held on June 29, has considered and approved the acquisition of a portfolio of brands, for use sales within India, from Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company has inked a pact with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to acquire four of its brands -- Z&D, Pedicloryl, Pecef and Ezinapi -- for the India market, it added.

All four brands are focused on the paediatric segment in the country with a total covered market size of Rs 1,800 crore as per IQVIA data, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said.

The combined sales of these brands stood at around Rs 33 crore for FY 2021-22, it added.

The acquisition, which will be funded primarily through long-term debt, will be completed in the next few working days, the drug firm stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022