Left Menu

Manipur landslide: Rushing 2 more teams for rescue work, says NDRF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:42 IST
Manipur landslide: Rushing 2 more teams for rescue work, says NDRF
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NDRF on Thursday said it was rushing two more teams to Manipur where a landslide in Noney district has claimed eight lives so far and ''many more'' people are suspected to be still under the rubble.

The disaster took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.

Officials said at least eight people were killed and over 70 others went missing after the landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Noney district.

''Before the arrival of the NDRF team, eight dead bodies were retrieved by the agencies and 18 injured persons were rescued and shifted to hospital.'' ''Many more people are suspected to be still buried under the landslide and the operation is continuing,'' a spokesperson for the federal contingency force said in an update shared around 6:55 PM.

He said while one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team had immediately rushed to the spot from its base in Imphal, two more teams from Kohima (Nagaland) and Silchar (Assam) are ''enroute to the incident site.'' The force has also deployed a sniffer dog even as videos shared by it showed rescuers digging the wet mud to look for survivors.

The local administration and other rescue agencies have deployed heavy earthmovers to fasten the rescue work.

The massive debris that fell on the camp blocked the Ijei River, creating a reservoir that may inundate low-lying areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022