Manipur landslide: Rushing 2 more teams for rescue work, says NDRF

The NDRF on Thursday said it was rushing two more teams to Manipur where a landslide in Noney district has claimed eight lives so far and ''many more'' people are suspected to be still under the rubble.

The disaster took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.

Officials said at least eight people were killed and over 70 others went missing after the landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Noney district.

''Before the arrival of the NDRF team, eight dead bodies were retrieved by the agencies and 18 injured persons were rescued and shifted to hospital.'' ''Many more people are suspected to be still buried under the landslide and the operation is continuing,'' a spokesperson for the federal contingency force said in an update shared around 6:55 PM.

He said while one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team had immediately rushed to the spot from its base in Imphal, two more teams from Kohima (Nagaland) and Silchar (Assam) are ''enroute to the incident site.'' The force has also deployed a sniffer dog even as videos shared by it showed rescuers digging the wet mud to look for survivors.

The local administration and other rescue agencies have deployed heavy earthmovers to fasten the rescue work.

The massive debris that fell on the camp blocked the Ijei River, creating a reservoir that may inundate low-lying areas.

