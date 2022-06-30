SBI Card, Aditya Birla Finance launch co-branded credit card

The country's largest pure-play credit card company SBI Card along with Aditya Birla Finance on Thursday announced the launch of a co-branded credit card.

The 'Aditya Birla SBI Card' is a co-branded credit card offering significant reward points to customers on their purchases in telecom, fashion, travel, dining, entertainment and hotels, among others.

This makes 'Aditya Birla SBI Card' one of the most compelling cards for customers across segments, offering exciting benefits on both premium and mass brands that belong to Aditya Birla Group, a joint release by the two companies said on Thursday.

The rewards-centric credit card has two variants - 'Aditya Birla SBI Card SELECT' and 'Aditya Birla SBI Card', on the Visa platform.

''This partnership will enable us to issue credit cards to Aditya Birla Group's customer base, thereby providing them a great product for all their spending needs. This is in line with our strategy of enhancing value for both customers and co-brand partners,'' Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD and CEO of SBI Card, said.

Rakesh Singh, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Finance Ltd, said this card will immensely benefit the 35 million (3.5 crore) customers of Aditya Birla Capital and help in leveraging the customer ecosystem of the Aditya Birla Group. Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL) is the lending subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)