Left Menu

SBI Card, Aditya Birla Finance launch co-branded credit card

This is in line with our strategy of enhancing value for both customers and co-brand partners, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD and CEO of SBI Card, said.Rakesh Singh, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Finance Ltd, said this card will immensely benefit the 35 million 3.5 crore customers of Aditya Birla Capital and help in leveraging the customer ecosystem of the Aditya Birla Group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:26 IST
SBI Card, Aditya Birla Finance launch co-branded credit card
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest pure-play credit card company SBI Card along with Aditya Birla Finance on Thursday announced the launch of a co-branded credit card.

The 'Aditya Birla SBI Card' is a co-branded credit card offering significant reward points to customers on their purchases in telecom, fashion, travel, dining, entertainment and hotels, among others.

This makes 'Aditya Birla SBI Card' one of the most compelling cards for customers across segments, offering exciting benefits on both premium and mass brands that belong to Aditya Birla Group, a joint release by the two companies said on Thursday.

The rewards-centric credit card has two variants - 'Aditya Birla SBI Card SELECT' and 'Aditya Birla SBI Card', on the Visa platform.

''This partnership will enable us to issue credit cards to Aditya Birla Group's customer base, thereby providing them a great product for all their spending needs. This is in line with our strategy of enhancing value for both customers and co-brand partners,'' Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD and CEO of SBI Card, said.

Rakesh Singh, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Finance Ltd, said this card will immensely benefit the 35 million (3.5 crore) customers of Aditya Birla Capital and help in leveraging the customer ecosystem of the Aditya Birla Group. Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL) is the lending subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022