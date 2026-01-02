Unprecedented Heat: Britain's Hottest Year Ever Recorded in 2025

In a dramatic weather shift, Britain recorded its hottest year ever in 2025, breaking the previous record set in 2022, the Met Office announced. The average annual temperature reached a record 10.09 degrees Celsius, surpassing the 2022 mark of 10.03 C.

This milestone marks only the second time since records began in 1884 that Britain's annual mean temperature has exceeded 10 degrees Celsius. The Met Office attributes this trend to persistent high-pressure systems and warmer seas, cautioning that human-induced global warming is notably affecting the UK's climate.

In line with global patterns, four of the last five years rank among the top warmest on record, reinforcing concerns about accelerating climate change. The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service also forecasts that 2025 could be one of the warmest years globally, continuing a concerning trend.

