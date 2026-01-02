Tragedy in Himachal: Student's Death Sparks Investigation into Ragging and Harassment

A tragic incident in Dharamshala has led to police booking three students for ragging and a professor for sexual harassment after a female college student died on December 26. The complaint, lodged by the deceased's father, points to severe abuse leading to the 19-year-old's hospitalization and eventual death.

Following the complaint, police confirmed the registration of the case and thorough investigations into allegations of physical beating by peers and indecent behavior by a professor. The case was further fueled by a viral video allegedly showing the victim detailing her ordeal before her death.

According to initial police findings, the student faced ragging since enrolling in 2024, resulting in mental distress and academic failure. The accused parties deny the allegations amid ongoing probes, while activists emphasize the need for accountability to prevent future tragedies.