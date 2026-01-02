Sundaram Finance & Environmentalist Foundation Launch 'Grow Your Food' Initiative
Sundaram Finance has partnered with the Environmentalist Foundation of India to launch the 'Grow Your Food' initiative at the Mylapore Festival. The program, aiming to inspire people to create kitchen gardens, includes workshops and establishes a community network. The initiative, part of Sundaram's sustainability efforts, will expand nationwide.
- Country:
- India
Sundaram Finance, in collaboration with the Environmentalist Foundation of India, is set to launch a sustainability initiative titled 'Grow Your Food' during the Mylapore Festival. This program encourages citizens to develop kitchen gardens and will feature workshops at the annual cultural event in Chennai.
The Managing Director of Sundaram Finance, Rajiv Lochan, announced that the initiative would see participants join the 'BlueGreen Club', a network of kitchen garden enthusiasts guided by the Environmentalist Foundation. The plan is to extend the initiative nationwide with the help of Sundaram Finance's branches and employees forming the 'Green Task Force'.
In addition to fostering green practices, the Mylapore Festival will showcase various cultural activities, including performances by over 150 artists and heritage walks. The festival also aims to honor local entrepreneurship through the 'Spirit of Mylapore' award, celebrating contributions to the area's culture and heritage.
