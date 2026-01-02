Sundaram Finance & Environmentalist Foundation Launch 'Grow Your Food' Initiative

Sundaram Finance, in collaboration with the Environmentalist Foundation of India, is set to launch a sustainability initiative titled 'Grow Your Food' during the Mylapore Festival. This program encourages citizens to develop kitchen gardens and will feature workshops at the annual cultural event in Chennai.

The Managing Director of Sundaram Finance, Rajiv Lochan, announced that the initiative would see participants join the 'BlueGreen Club', a network of kitchen garden enthusiasts guided by the Environmentalist Foundation. The plan is to extend the initiative nationwide with the help of Sundaram Finance's branches and employees forming the 'Green Task Force'.

In addition to fostering green practices, the Mylapore Festival will showcase various cultural activities, including performances by over 150 artists and heritage walks. The festival also aims to honor local entrepreneurship through the 'Spirit of Mylapore' award, celebrating contributions to the area's culture and heritage.

