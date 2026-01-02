Sudden Passing of BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal Shocks Community
BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal passed away after a cardiac arrest during a meeting in Bareilly. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be revived. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over his demise. Lal was a two-time MLA and a former history professor.
BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest during a meeting at the Circuit House in Bareilly, family sources reported. Despite prompt medical intervention, the Faridpur MLA could not be saved.
During a development review meeting chaired by Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh, Lal suddenly fell ill. He was quickly taken to a private hospital, placed on ventilator support, but was declared dead around 3 pm as his condition rapidly worsened.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over Lal's passing, stating that his sudden death was a significant loss. Lal, a two-time MLA and former history professor, leaves behind a wife and three children.
