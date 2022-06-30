Left Menu

HealthCare Global promoter offloads shares worth Rs 50 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:56 IST
  • India

The promoter of healthcare diagnostics firm HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd on Thursday offloaded the company's shares worth Rs 50 crore through an open market transaction.

According to block deal data available with BSE, B S Ajaikumar sold 17,50,500 shares of the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 285.65 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 50 crore.

As of March 2022, B S Ajaikumar owned 14.26 per cent stake in the company.

Meanwhile, Aceso Company Pte Ltd picked up the shares at the same price.

Shares of HealthCare Global Enterprises closed at 1.71 per cent lower at Rs 278 on BSE.

