Hoax bomb call at Amritsar airport

Amritsar airport authorities Thursday suspended flight operations for some time after they received a call from an unidentified person that a bomb was in a plane that landed here from Singapore.A thorough search operation was carried out in the plane by the CISF personnel, officials said, adding nothing objectionable was found from the plane.Police said the hoax bomb call was received by the airport director at around 5 pm.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 30-06-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 23:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Amritsar airport authorities Thursday suspended flight operations for some time after they received a call from an unidentified person that a bomb was in a plane that landed here from Singapore.

A thorough search operation was carried out in the plane by the CISF personnel, officials said, adding nothing objectionable was found from the plane.

Police said the hoax bomb call was received by the airport director at around 5 pm. The flight that landed Thursday at the airport was scheduled to take off again at 7.40 pm for Singapore.

The airport director said after receiving the call, a comprehensive search operation was launched and nothing objectionable was found from the plane. The flight is cleared for takeoff to Singapore, he stated.

