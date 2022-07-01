Left Menu

Ports close in China's island province of Hainan as tropical storm looms

Local authorities in China's Hainan province on Friday announced the closure of three ports as tropical storm Chaba moves towards the southern island. In an official statement, the transportation and shipping authority in the provincial capital of Haikou said that the island's Haikou Xiuying port, Xinhai Port, and Railway South Port will close from July 1, and is expected to re-open July 4. Chaba originated in the South China Sea and is expected to reach southern China imminently.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-07-2022 05:47 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 05:47 IST
Chaba originated in the South China Sea and is expected to reach southern China imminently.

Chaba originated in the South China Sea and is expected to reach southern China imminently. On Thursday authorities in Hong Kong raised a typhoon warning, just as Chinese president Xi Jinping arrived in the city to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its handover from the U.K.

Earlier this week, China's National Defense General Office issued a level 4 emergency response and sent two working groups to the southern Guangdong province in the Guangxi region to assist and guide typhoon prevention work, according to Chinese state media.

